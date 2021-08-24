National Parks waving entry fees August 25

In celebration of the National Park Service's 105th birthday, visitors can participate in park programs and virtual experiences. All entrance fees will be waived.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The U.S. National Parks will be offering free entry to visitors Wednesday to mark its 105th birthday.

According to the National Parks Service, in-person programs and virtual experiences will be a few of the ways they will celebrate the parks' birthday. The National Park Service also wants people to join in their "month-long celebration in August" with theme park scrapbooks.

They say generations of people have visited national parks for centuries and have created memories. The national parks want people to join the conversation by sharing one of many hashtags like #ParkScrapbooks on social media.

Anyone from around the world can join the birthday celebration by visiting the national parks' social media and participating in the fun and games HERE.

To find out what the operation status is of your local park and what the masking protocols are click HERE.

