CORONADO, Calif. — Military officials say a Navy sailor died after a fall aboard an aircraft carrier at Naval Station North Island in Coronado, California.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the 21-year-old man fell from an aircraft elevator on the USS Nimitz late Friday. He died at a hospital early Saturday.

The Navy twitter feed, @flynavy, says the accident is under investigation. The sailor's name was not released.

READ ALSO: California resident hospitalized with more than 100 bee stings

Nimitz spokesman Ensign Bill Petkovski tells the Navy Times that the crew was making a port visit in San Diego following "routine operations" when the accident occurred.

The Nimitz left its Bremerton, Washington, homeport on Sept. 16 to conduct pre-deployment training off the California coast.

WATCH ALSO: PG&E’s bankruptcy plan – and future – has competition