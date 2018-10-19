If viewing on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia

The hit musical Hamilton is coming back to San Francisco.

Back in August 2017, Producer Jefferey Seller told SHN magazine that the production’s reception in San Francisco blew him away. He also announced that the production would be returning in 2019.

Tickets for the San Francisco show are on sale now.

Where is it showing?

The show will be at the SHN Orpheum Theatre, located 1192 Market Street in San Francisco.

Tickets:

Prices range from $111 and $214. Prime seats are available at $686. However, prices are subject to change. The theatre recommends buying tickets online. The only authorized ticket source for Hamilton in San Francisco is located at Hamilton.shnsf.com and the SHN Orpheum Theatre Box Office.

Tickets for the show are limited to four tickets per household/account.

Any cheaper tickets available?

There will be a lottery which will offer 44 orchestra seats for $10 at each performance. Details will be announced closer to the show.

When is it showing?

Hamilton will be showing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre from Feb. 12, 2019 through Sept. 8, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 22, 2018 at 10 a.m. online and at noon for the SHN Orpheum Theatre Box Office. Tickets are not available by phone.

Is it the same Broadway cast?

The theatre has said that the original Broadway cast will not be performing in San Francisco and that the cast for the san Francisco production has not been announced.

Is it appropriate for kids?

Hamilton is recommended for ages 10+ due to strong language. Attendees 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

No children are allowed under the age five, and every patron must have a ticket regardless of age.

Important info to know for the venue:

Coat check or storage area is unavailable at the theatre

Bags inspected upon arrival

Luggage, shopping bags, and other large packages that do not fit beneath your seat will not be checked or allowed inside. No refunds or accommodations will be made for these issues.

For any additional information, visit Hamilton.shnsf.com.

© 2018 KXTV