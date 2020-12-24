21-year-old at-risk man missing in Nevada County, sheriff's officials say

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Nevada County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing at-risk 21-year-old man.
The sheriff's office said Ziel Negasimasai was last seen near Nevada Union High school on Tuesday evening.
Authorities described Negasimasai as standing at six feet and two inches and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts without a shirt.
Sheriff's officials ask if anyone has seen Negasimasai call 530-265-7880.
