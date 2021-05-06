x
Nevada County Sheriff's officials need help finding missing woman, newborn child

Nevada County Sheriff's deputies were unable to find Kimberly Matlock and her child while performing a welfare check on Tuesday.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nevada County Sheriff's officials are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman and her newborn child on Thursday.

Nevada County Sheriff's deputies were unable to find Kimberly Matlock and her child while performing a welfare check at North San Juan and Comptonville at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.  

It is not clear why the welfare check was called to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. They also said Matlock doesn't own a car.

Officials ask if anyone has information to call 530-265-7880. 

