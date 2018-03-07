A new California law will mean extra food stamp benefits for buying California-grown produce.

SB 900, which was signed into law as part of the state budget last week, allows CalFresh recipients to receive an extra dollar on their EBT card for every dollar they spend on fruits and vegetables grown in the Golden State.

The state's Department of Social Services will set the limit on the dollar-for-dollar match.

“SB 900 will improve the health of Californians by increasing the ability of low-income people to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, while also supporting our local farmers,” the bill's author, state Sen. Scott Wiener, said in a prepared statement.

© 2018 KXTV