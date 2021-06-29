New California laws address assault rifles, student loans

Many new California laws are set to take effect on Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several new California laws take effect Thursday, when the new fiscal year begins.

Among them is a measure expanding California’s ban on buying more than one handgun in a 30-day period to include semiautomatic centerfire rifles. That includes some rifles that meet California’s definition of an assault rifle.

Laura’s Law, a 2002 measure that allows judges to require intensive mental health outpatient treatment, becomes permanent. To qualify a person must have a serious mental illness and recent history of psychiatric hospitalizations, incarceration or violent behavior.

Other new laws aid student loan borrowers and help homeowners who lose property in wildfires.

