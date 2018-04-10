Middling economic growth continues to plague California due to years of counterintuitive policies, according to a new economic forecast.

The state’s economic challenges were detailed in a Wednesday report from California Lutheran University’s Center for Economic Research and Forecasting. The center releases quarterly forecasts on the California and U.S. economies. The latest report noted that although California’s economy is continuing to struggle, the United States’ economy is enjoying an unexpected surge in growth.

While California historically has enjoyed a growth premium over the rest of the nation, years of policies such as minimum wage laws and anti-development measures have noticeably slowed the state’s economic expansion, according to Matthew Fienup, an economist and executive director of the CLU center.

Fienup predicted the California economy, which grew at greater than 3 percent per year from 2013 to mid-2016, had slowed to around the 2 percent range and would continue growing at the same rate or even slower than the U.S. economy for the next eight quarters.

Minimum wage, maximum harm

Minimum wage laws have historically caused businesses to reduce employee hours as a cost-cutting measure, Fienup said. He added that Wednesday’s economic forecast referenced academic studies that concluded 40 percent of the sustained job losses after the Great Recession among low-skilled workers were driven by minimum wage increases and concluded that minimum wage laws harm the workers they were meant to protect.

Fienup also criticized Amazon’s recent decision to raise its minimum wage to $15 as an example of how minimum wage laws can negatively impact the economy.

“This is a purely anti-competitive measure on Amazon’s part,” Fienup said. “Amazon can afford the luxury of paying a higher minimum wage to employees, and they know that by creating wage pressure, they can drive competitors out of business. Large employers always love minimum wage laws because it crushes mom-and-pop shops and other small competitors while letting them seem benevolent.”

Besides minimum wage laws, Fienup expressed concern about general anti-growth sentiment in California. He noted that public perception is generally against residential or commercial construction. Although he noted that Californians are aware construction is necessary to fuel economic expansion, he considered many residents to have a “not in my backyard” attitude toward development in their communities, making economic growth unnecessarily difficult.

Young people leaving California

The mismatch between California’s median wage and the state’s high cost of living is causing working-age individuals to leave the state in droves in search of better economic opportunity, Fienup said.

“Last year, 138,000 more people left California than those that moved to the state,” Fienup said. “For the same or even lower salary, people can enjoy a much higher standard of living somewhere else. It’s the flight of younger working-age adults — productive households that are leaving the California economy and often serving as the building blocks for economic growth somewhere else.”

Fienup expressed pessimism about the future of California’s economy, opining that there are no state policies or political candidates in the November election that seem to have the potential to combat the state’s economic issues.

U.S. economy continues to grow

Although the center’s forecast on California’s economy was bleak, its takeaway on the U.S. economic growth was comparably uplifting. The national economy grew by 4.2 percent in the second quarter, a cut above the nation’s 3.5 percent average annual growth rate since World War II. The growth was particularly positive when compared to the nation’s average annual growth rate of 2.1 percent since the Great Recession.

The center’s current forecast calls for economic growth of 2.9 percent for the next two years.

One thing cited as a key factor in the United States’ recent economic success has been the corporate tax reform passed by the GOP in December 2017. The tax plan reduced the nation’s corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and included a one-time repatriation of foreign earnings, among other things. Fienup has consistently championed the tax reform for easing corporate constraints, arguing that it would bolster the economy and create jobs.

Federal Reserve, international trade are issues

Still, Fienup warned that the national economy is being adversely impacted by experimental policies of the Federal Reserve and increasingly dire issues related to international trade.

The Federal Reserve has been paying interest on reserves that are stored by commercial banks since 2008, which has resulted in more than $2 trillion in financial resources being effectively retired from economic activity, Fienup said. He said that rather than lending that money to fuel economic activity, the Federal Reserve has effectively incentivized banks to hoard those funds.

The experimental policy was created in response to the Great Recession, but the Federal Reserve is continuing to pay interest on bank reserves when it should be unwinding that policy, Fienup said.

Fienup considers the Federal Reserve policy to be the primary issue hampering the national economy and said it isn’t being discussed enough.

As for international trade, Fienup harshly criticized the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a new trade deal proposed by President Donald Trump. The deal, which effectively replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, was finalized Sunday by Canada, Mexico and the Trump administration.

The new trade deal is worse than the previous status quo because it will increase the cost of consumer goods by forcing a reworking of the global supply chain, Fienup said. He was particularly concerned that it would have an adverse impact on the automobile industry, as the new deal will increase the cost of production by mandating increased pay for automobile workers.

Fienup also slammed the Trump administration for continuing to perpetuate a trade war with other nations. Fienup has said the United States has been suffering from a trade war for several months due to the administration’s combative attitude toward international trade.

He noted that recent surges in economic growth could be partially attributed to farmers dramatically increasing soybean exports before China enacted retaliatory tariffs over the summer.

The United States’ trade war is already causing noticeable issues for the agricultural industry and could have severe consequences for the rest of the economy if the situation does not de-escalate soon, Fienup said.

“Several rounds of retaliatory tariffs have slammed the door on ag exports,” Fienup said. “The agricultural industry is the fastest to respond to trade policies (and) we expect to see this pain in an increasingly large share of the U.S. economy in the year ahead. It’s not unthinkable that the negative impacts of the trade war will totally unwind the considerable economic gains blowing from tax reform.”

