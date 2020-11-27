New CalRecycle leader eyes overhaul of deposit-refund system

Gov. Newsom appointed a new director of the state's recycling agency who has pledged to overhaul the state's troubled bottle deposit system.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed a new leader of CalReycle, the state's recycling agency.

Rachel Wagoner is a veteran legislative staffer who has pledged to overhaul the troubled bottle deposit system. Many of California's recycling centers have closed in recent years and that has made it harder for people to participate in the deposit-refund system for beverage containers. in 2019, 284 RePlanet recycling centers were forced to closed after citing "insufficient state payments."

Wagoner said she would like to see a system that shifts more responsibility to the beverage industry.

But her first priority will be coordinating the state's cleanup of debris left from thousands of homes destroyed by record-setting wildfires this year.

