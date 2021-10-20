New Caltrans program to give you $250 to pick up highway litter

Caltrans announced a new program Wednesday that allows Adopt-a-Highway volunteers to earn up to $250 for picking up highway litter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans is giving Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter.

The new program announced Wednesday is part of the Clean California initiative that was announced in July 2021. Through the new program, Adopt-a-Highway volunteers will be awarded stipends up to $250 total per litter collection event for activities such as:

$250 for each adopted highway segment.

$62.50 for each ramp, or up to $250 for all four ramps.

Up to $250 for clean-up activities at other locations, such as along bike paths or at park-and-ride facilities.

“Clean California is all about restoring pride in public spaces and making a difference in our communities, and that goes hand in hand with volunteering,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a press release. “Through Caltrans’ Adopt-a-Highway program, volunteers can pitch in to clean and beautify our roadsides, and we’re proud to offer an incentive for even more people to help Clean California.”

Sacramento ― Caltrans today announced a new #CleanCA pilot program offering #AdoptAHighway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter. Since 1989, more than 120,000 Californians have cleaned and enhanced over 15,000 shoulder-miles of roadside. https://t.co/gSjmetuQad pic.twitter.com/uIJhlBtQit — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) October 20, 2021

To take part in the program, Adopt-a-Highway volunteers must submit information, including date, location, amount of trash collected, number of volunteers, hours worked and pictures to receive a stipend.

Currently, the program is being offered in Sacramento, Yolo, Yuba, Colusa and Placer counties. Caltrans says it hopes to expand the program state-wide soon.

According to Caltrans, since July 2021, nearly 2,500 tons of trash have been collected and made more than 600 conditional job offers as part of the Clean California program.

Read more ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9