Two pilots were trapped and rescued following a police helicopter crash in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Huntington Beach Police Department has confirmed its police helicopter crash-landed in the Newport Beach area.
In a tweet, the department said "rescue efforts are underway" following the crash that happened Saturday night.
According to ABC7, two pilots were on board at the time of the crash and became trapped in the wreckage before being rescued, officials told the station. It's not clear their exact condition or what caused the crash.
A witness told ABC7 in Southern California they saw the helicopter spinning and descending rapidly into the water.
