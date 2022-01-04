'She is a true reflection of so many Californians' | Newsom nominates 1st Latina chief justice

Guerrero was sworn-in as the first Latina to serve on the state Supreme Court back in April, and now the governor is naming her chief justice.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom made history by nominating the first Latina to serve as chief justice of the California Supreme Court.

“I am just so excited to be able to see a Latina in this role. It’s so historic, and I’m able to witness it,” said Elizabeth Esquivel, trustee for the Yolo county Board of Education.

Esquivel said this is the second historic milestone for Justice Patricia Guerrero. She was sworn-in as the first Latina to serve on the state Supreme Court back in April, and now the governor is naming her chief justice.

“I’m also a daughter of immigrants. I began working at 16 years old. I worked through college, and being able to have someone in that role and position of influence that I can relate to in terms of humble upbringings is just so inspiring,” Esquivel said.

Guerrero worked as a grocery store clerk to help raise money to put herself through college. She told ABC10 in April that she gained her work ethic from her parents, who were Mexican immigrants. Her mom was a child care provider, and her dad was a farm worker.

"I always thought he liked to work, but he likes to say that he worked hard because he had to so that I could work because I want to. And so I feel very blessed to have these opportunities that my parents did not have," Guerrero told ABC10 in April.

Guerrero also said she was committed to the rule of law and ensuring equal justice for all Californians. From the fields of Imperial County to the highest court in California, Guerrero said she is living proof that hard work pays off.

"I think she is a true reflection of so many Californians, so many immigrants and the stories that we have experienced. I can imagine it’s a proud moment for her parents, too,” Esquivel said.

