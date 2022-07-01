Governor's office proposes $2.7 billion to fight COVID-19, including bringing back paid sick leave

Some of the money Newsom's administration proposed would be used to combat misinformation related to COVD-19 vaccines that is spread online.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration previewed a portion of its budget proposal Saturday that includes the state issue $1.4 billion in emergency funds to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The news conference comes the day after Newsom announced he ordered about 200 California National Guard members are being deployed to testing sites to boost capacity due to the rise of Omicron.

The proposed $2.7 billion "COVID-19 Emergency Response Package" includes both the request for immediate funds and $1.3 billion set aside in the 2022-23 budget for increase in testing, batting misinformation and additional items.

“From day one, California has taken swift and direct action to battle COVID-19 with policies that have saved tens of thousands of lives, but there’s more work to be done,” Newsom said in a news release. “Our proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package will support our testing capacity, accelerate vaccination and booster efforts, support frontline workers and health care systems and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities.”

According to Newsom's administration, they hope they could work with the Legislature to come with supplemental paid sick leave. Newsom previously signed a law that expired in September which entitled "a covered employee to 80 hours of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave if that employee either works full time or was scheduled to work, on average, at least 40 hours per week for the employer in the 2 weeks preceding the date the covered employee took COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave."

Additionally, $1.2 billion could potentially be used to expand hours and capacity at testing sites and distribute more tests to health departments, community clinics and, county offices of education and schools.

Another portion of the proposed budget — roughly $583 million — will be used to combat misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. When asked how that money will help get more shots in arms, the administration said while they are seeing more people getting the second or third dose, they are still seeing those lining up to get the first dose.

In-home vaccination and testing programs and providing transportation to vaccination appointments are also strategies within the proposed budget to vaccinate more people.

About $110 million will be used at the California-Mexico border to vaccinate, test, and for isolation and quarantine services.

The governor will present his full budget proposal on Monday, Jan. 10. In a press release, the budget will build "on the state’s ongoing work to confront California’s greatest existential threats, bolster our strong economic growth and make historic investments in California’s future."