Gov. Newsom addresses recent California protests following death of George Floyd

The governor called for empathy during this time of civil unrest, condemning violence and looting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the recent nationwide protests against police brutality taking place in California. His overwhelming message was that not enough is being done to combat systemic racism.

"The black community is not responsible for what's happening in this country right now," Newsom said. "We are...our institutions are responsible. We are accountable to this moment."

Newsom compared racism in the country to a plant, arguing that in trying to eradicate discrimination on a societal level, we "prune" rather than rip out the roots entirely. The governor was preceded by Dr. Tacoy Porter, Pastor for Genesis Church in south Sacramento where the press conference was held. Dr. Porter compared the current climate of civil unrest as a "double pandemic" with COVID-19 and racism.

Newsom stated that his own role was to "keep the peace," and he adamantly condemned the violence of recent protests. He added that looting and violence "has no place in this state." The press conference comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration ordered all state government offices in downtown areas to close.

The city of Sacramento is assessing the damage after a third consecutive night of protests over the killing of George Floyd. The state Senate canceled all of its scheduled meetings Monday and ordered lawmakers and staff not to enter the state Capitol.

Downtown Sacramento Partnership Executive Director Michael Ault said nearly two-thirds of the 600 properties in the group were damaged. Unlike most major cities in California, Sacramento did not impose a curfew over the weekend. Mayor Darrel Steinberg said Monday he would ask the Sacramento City Council to approve a curfew for either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Monday, June 1.

Looking ahead, Newsom spoke of collaboration on a local, regional, and state level in regards to future protests. He rejected the idea of sending in the National Guard to quell protests, as President Donald Trump recently suggested, stating that it would create more problems.

