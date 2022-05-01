x
Newsom slammed for California student COVID test shortage

The Los Angeles Times published an editorial this week saying Gov. Newsom must deliver on his commitment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing criticism for failing to deliver on his promise to provide rapid, at-home tests to all of the state's students and school staff before classrooms reopened after winter break. 

Millions of test kits went out to families before and during winter break but millions more did not. That has raised concerns about school safety now that COVID-19 cases are soaring. California schools chief Tony Thurmond says it's disappointing that the tests have not reached all the places they need to and the state must speed things up. 

Rad the full AP story here.

