Watch live: Gov Newsom briefs state on arrival of vaccines in California

Newsom is expected to address the state and its fight against COVID-19 at 10 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California small businesses will have more time to file their tax returns in 2021. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Monday that gives small businesses until the end of July to file their first-quarter tax returns. More broadly, the order gives a 90-day extension on returns and payments for all businesses with returns of less than $1 million.

It comes as California prepares to enter the new year still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, which has prompted restrictions that have shuttered many businesses. Newsom's order also modified farmworker housing laws and quarantine guidelines for workers.

The executive orders came the same day as California was able to vaccinate people for the first time against the coronavirus amid a huge surge in infections and hospitalizations.

Intensive care unit nurse Helen Cordova received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine Monday at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that Cordova was one of the first Californians to be vaccinated. The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine left Michigan early Sunday for 145 distribution centers nationwide. California’s initial batch was scheduled to total 325,000 doses arriving over several days. Newsom said another 400,000 doses would arrive next week.

