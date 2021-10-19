Newsom expands drought emergency statewide

Officials said California is experiencing the worst drought since the late 1800s and that August 2021 was the hottest and driest on record since reporting began.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom called on Californians to conserve water as he expanded a drought emergency statewide.

“As the western U.S. faces a potential third year of drought, it’s critical that Californians across the state redouble our efforts to save water in every way possible,” said Governor Newsom. “With historic investments and urgent action, the state is moving to protect our communities, businesses and ecosystems from the immediate impacts of the drought emergency while building long-term water resilience to help the state meet the challenge of climate change impacts making droughts more common and more severe.”

The proclamation added Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco and Ventura counties to the drought emergency, and it also allows the State Water Board ban wasteful water uses, such as using potable water for washing sidewalks and driveways.

Back in July, the governor called on the Golden State to reduce water use by 15% compared to last year. The State Water Board reported that, in August, urban water use was reduced by 5%.

