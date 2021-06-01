Newsom calls for extension of California's eviction moratorium

As many Californians face possible evictions, Newsom calls for an extension of the eviction moratorium set to expire Jan. 31.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today two action items in his 2021-22 State Budget proposal to help low-income Californians.

Newsom called for immediate action to protect Californians from eviction by extending the eviction protections enacted by AB 3088 and ensuring California’s $2.6 billion shares of federal rental assistance are distributed to people with the greatest need.

The second action item was a "Golden State Stimulus" of $600 to help low-income Californians.

“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” Newsom said.



In August, the Governor and Legislature enacted AB 3088, which protected residents from evictions until Jan. 31 as part of a public health measure during the pandemic.

Under this proposal, California renters who are experiencing financial hardship related to the pandemic and pay at least 25% of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.

California now has $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money to stabilize the lowest-income at-risk renters and small property owners.

Newsom proposed the state quickly deploy all $2.6 billion in federal renter relief – $1.4 billion allocated directly to the state and $1.2 billion allocated to local agencies – all targeting low-income California households helping stabilize small property owners who are also struggling.