Newsom calls for extension of California's eviction moratorium

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today two action items in his 2021-22 State Budget proposal to help low-income Californians.
Newsom called for immediate action to protect Californians from eviction by extending the eviction protections enacted by AB 3088 and ensuring California’s $2.6 billion shares of federal rental assistance are distributed to people with the greatest need.
The second action item was a "Golden State Stimulus" of $600 to help low-income Californians.
“Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” Newsom said.
In August, the Governor and Legislature enacted AB 3088, which protected residents from evictions until Jan. 31 as part of a public health measure during the pandemic.
Under this proposal, California renters who are experiencing financial hardship related to the pandemic and pay at least 25% of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.
California now has $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money to stabilize the lowest-income at-risk renters and small property owners.
Newsom proposed the state quickly deploy all $2.6 billion in federal renter relief – $1.4 billion allocated directly to the state and $1.2 billion allocated to local agencies – all targeting low-income California households helping stabilize small property owners who are also struggling.
This announcement builds on the Governor’s Equitable Recovery for California’s Businesses and Jobs plan, the business and workforce recovery elements of his 2021-22 State Budget.