Gov. Newsom requests federal assistance for severe California storms

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom requested federal assistance Friday for the severe storms hitting California.

Newsom requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration which, if approved, would allow impacted counties to get federal help to protect public safety and property.

21 counties were added earlier this week to Newsom's emergency declaration to support response efforts with more winter storms ahead. It boosts the total number of counties under the declaration to 34 from just 13 last week.

“California is deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state,” Newsom said. “In these dangerous and challenging conditions, it is crucial that Californians remain vigilant and follow all guidance from local emergency responders.”

According to officials, the state has staffing and equipment resources from the California Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, and the California National Guard on the ground in impacted areas.

Newsom has declared a state of emergency in the following counties: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma, Tulare, Tuolumne and Yuba.

