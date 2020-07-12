Black leaders urge Newsom to pick Black woman for US Senate

In a letter to Newsom, 28 civil rights leaders urged him to pick either U.S. Rep. Karen Bass from Los Angeles or U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee from Oakland.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A coalition of civil rights groups say it would be a step backward if Gov. Gavin Newsom does not pick a Black woman to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate.

In a letter to Newsom, 28 civil rights leaders urged him to pick either U.S. Rep. Karen Bass from Los Angeles or U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee from Oakland. Both are Black women.

The letter was signed by leaders from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California, Al Sharpton's West Coast National Action Network, and the Los Angeles chapter of the NAACP, among others.

