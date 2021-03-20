Newsom reflects on California history of anti-Asian bigotry

Newsom says he is infuriated by the bigotry and violence sparking fear in Asian communities and that it is incumbent on everyone to fight it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he is infuriated by the bigotry and violence sparking fear in Asian communities and that it is incumbent on everyone to fight it.

The Democratic governor spoke Friday at the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco. He was joined by a leader of the Stop AAPI Hate, which has found 3,800 incidents nationally, with nearly 1,700 of them in California.

Newsom noted that California and San Francisco have a history of anti-Asian bigotry and played a role in discrimination against Chinese immigrants in the 1800s. He did not announce any new policies or specific plans in response.

In moving towards solutions, AAPI leaders encourage communities to find empowerment in vocalizing the experience of discrimination they have faced.