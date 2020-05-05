Newsom says Californians should 'prepare now' to reopen some businesses this week

"This virus isn't gone. It's still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk," Newsom said while announcing some of the state's businesses will reopen.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will gradually allow certain business to reopen as soon as Friday, as the state sees hopeful signs in data tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan outlined Monday includes a range of retailers that would be permitted to reopen, including clothing, sporting goods and flower shops. However there would be restrictions, such as curbside pickups.

It did not include dine-in eating at restaurants and reopening of offices.

"Millions of Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay at home order," Newsom said. "But make no mistake — this virus isn't gone. It's still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk."

Newsom says a key consideration for loosening stay-at-home orders is the ability for health authorities to conduct widespread testing and establish a system to determine if someone who is infected might have spread the virus to someone else.

Additionally, Newsom said much of the Phase 2 process allows counties to have more power in when their businesses can reopen. Counties will have to meet the state's criteria and submit a reopening plan before reopening.

It's unclear what the state's criteria for counties will be. Newsom announced an executive order on Monday directing the state's public health officer to create the standard for reopening.

"As we move into the next stage of reopening, we will do so with updated guidance to help qualifying businesses make modifications needed to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure to customers and workers," Newsom said. "Californians should prepare now for that second stage of reopening."

