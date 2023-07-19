Newsom sending textbooks, bill and $1.5M fine to Temecula school district

“The three political activists on the school board have yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs..."

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Temecula Valley Unified School District is getting new textbooks from the state along with the bill and a $1.5 million fine.

In a news release from Governor Gavin Newsom, he said the board's decision to reject textbooks will leave them without proper instruction materials for the new school year.

The governor said the state is entering into a contract for textbooks to provide students.

“The three political activists on the school board have yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs of educating students — so the state will do their job for them,” said Governor Newsom. “California will ensure students in Temecula begin the school year with access to materials reviewed by parents and recommended by teachers across the district. After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill — along with a $1.5 million fine — to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents, and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago.”

Officials said district students are using a textbook that was published in 2006. According to a news release, the district is out of compliance with at least three separate state laws and frameworks with its current curriculum.

Despite state officials calling on the school district adopt updated curriculum, the school board voted to reject the adoption of a new social studies curriculum on July 18. The curriculum was recommended by teachers in the district and reviewed by parents. Citing the school district, Newsom's office said the 98.8% of parents, educators and community members were supportive or impartial to the curriculum.

Newsom is also working with the legislators and the Superintendent of Public Instruction to fine school districts that don't provide "adequate instructional materials" to students.

