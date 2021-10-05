Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes tropical deforestation bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he vetoed the bill because it would have burdened small businesses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have required state contractors to prove their supply chains are not contributing to tropical deforestation.

Environmental advocates had hoped Newsom would make California the first state to limit contracts to businesses that can prove they are not contributing to tropical deforestation. But Newsom said Tuesday that he vetoed the bill because it would have burdened small businesses.

Proponents said the goal was to protect tropical forests that provide critical habitat to animal species, and in doing so, help mitigate climate change. But business groups opposed the bill, saying it would be practically impossible to comply.

