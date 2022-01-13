x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' refiles dismissed lawsuit

A federal judge had dismissed Spencer Elden’s lawsuit after a missed deadline, but gave him permission to file an amended version.
Credit: AP
FILE - Nirvana band members, from left, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain pose after receiving an award for best alternative video at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif., on Sept. 2, 1993. A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a 30-year-old man who alleged that the image of him nude as a baby on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind" is child pornography. Judge Fernando Olguin granted the motion by Nirvana's attorneys to dismiss the case Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 but said plaintiff Spencer Elden can refile an amended version of the suit. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES — The man who as a 4-month-old appeared nude on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s album “Nevermind” has filed a new version of his lawsuit alleging the image is child pornography. 

A federal judge had dismissed Spencer Elden’s lawsuit after a missed deadline but gave him permission to file an amended version.

The new complaint includes a declaration from the album’s graphic designer that Elden’s lawyers argue demonstrates that the band and Geffen Records deliberately sought to display Elden’s penis and exploit the image for commercial gain. 

Nirvana's lawyers say the lawsuit is not serious on its face.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

Watch more

Sleep in a water tower | Bartell's Backroads

In Other News

Many Northern California cities now rank among wettest fall season on record