Nissan pulls out of Trump emissions fight with California

Nissan is pulling out because of its confidence that discussions between the industry, California and President-elect Joe Biden can develop a national standard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nissan says it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California’s ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards.

The announcement Friday is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration is fracturing.

Last week, General Motors announced it was switching sides in the legal fight against California’s right to set its own clean-air standards. At the time of the announcement, CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to environmental groups that GM will no longer support the Trump administration in its defense against a lawsuit over its efforts against California’s standards.

GM urged other automakers to do the same.

Nissan says it’s pulling out because of its confidence that discussions between the industry, California and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden can develop one national standard once Biden takes office in January.

GM and Nissan were part of a coalition of 13 automakers that joined the Trump administration’s legal fight. Toyota said it may join GM in switching to California’s team.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Watch more: