'Non-specific threat' at SF State moves classes to remote Tuesday

San Francisco State University Police continue their investigation of an anonymous, non-specific threat. All in-person instruction and services for Tues., Sept. 28 should move to remote modalities if possible. Remote instruction and work should continue as planned. University buildings, including the library, will remain closed. Residential students are asked to remain in campus residences until notified otherwise. The public safety presence on campus has been increased as part of the ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.