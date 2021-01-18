51-year-old North Highlands man dead after being pinned under vehicle in front of home

California Highway Patrol officials said the 51-year-old man was working underneath the Ford Explorer moments before his death.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 51-year-old man is dead on Sunday after being pinned under a Ford Explorer in front of a home in North Highlands, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Officials said officers found the man within Coil Court at about 5:30 p.m. He was working under the car for unknown reasons before being pinned between the roadway and the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:44 p.m. Officials said they are still investigating but don't believe foul play was involved with the man's death.

CHP officials ask anyone with information on this case to call 916-348-2300 or at 916-798-0975.

