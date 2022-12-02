1 person injured in North Highlands motor home fire

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One person was injured in a motor home fire Saturday night.
According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one person with burns was transported to a hospital.
Sacramento Metro Fire said utility lines and a house were threatened by the fire in the motor home. The fire was knocked down shortly after it began. It is not known what caused the fire at this time.
