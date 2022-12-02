x
1 person injured in North Highlands motor home fire

One person with burns was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One person was injured in a motor home fire Saturday night. 

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, one person with burns was transported to a hospital. 

Sacramento Metro Fire said utility lines and a house were threatened by the fire in the motor home. The fire was knocked down shortly after it began. It is not known what caused the fire at this time.

Credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

