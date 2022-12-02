Celebrating Independence Day in a unique way in North Lake Tahoe

According to the press release, the shows will be about 15 minutes long and be choreographed to music using over 100 drones.

CALIFORNIA, USA — North Lake Tahoe will resume its Independence Day celebrations following a two-year hiatus but in a new and tech-savvy way.

By using drones.

"The North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, North Tahoe Business Association, and Tahoe City Downtown Association announced today that drone light shows will be part of the Independence Day celebrations on July 3 in Kings Beach and July 4 in Tahoe City in place of traditional pyrotechnic fireworks displays," said officials in a press release.

The announcement of the drone shows come after the celebrations were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local officials add the move to a drone show, "aligns with the region’s commitment to sustainability and stewardship, and addresses community concerns related to fire risk and environmental impacts."

Great Lakes Drone Company will be running point on the drone light shows.

According to the press release, the shows will be about 15 minutes long and be choreographed to music using over 100 drones.

To learn more about the event, click here.