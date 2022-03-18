The last winter storm of the season arrives just before the first day of spring

Rain and snow showers in the forecast Saturday, then sunshine arrives Sunday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A low-pressure system out of the Gulf of Alaska is pulling in an impressive band of moisture from the Pacific.

Rain pushes through the Pacific Northwest Friday into Saturday, but the system will be less desirable for northern California, as the rain becomes scattered showers and less intact.

Rather than seeing solid rain, the wet weather will be in the form of scattered showers. This means that the rain accumulation will differ from each location. The valley could see anywhere from .25-.50” of rain. Although current models as of Friday night are showing closer to .10-.30” of valley rain. Foothill rain could be as high as .50”.

The moisture is coming in from north of Hawaii causing warmer air to move in rather than a blast of cold. Snow elevations will be around 5,500 feet and higher. Passes may only see a few inches of snowfall ranging from 2-4 inches. Peaks and crest could see a half-foot of snowfall.

The cold front brings strong winds for the Sierra with a special weather statement and Lake Wind Advisory issued for the Tahoe area. A winter weather advisory goes into effect 8:00 am Saturday, to 11:00 p.m. Saturday for slick roads and strong winds.

Sunshine may move through the clouds in the evening hours Saturday. If this occurs, it could be responsible for unstable weather and thunderstorm chances. The chances are slim though with about a 10-15% chance to see a thunderstorm. Small hail may be possible.

Sunday, the sun remains abut very breezy conditions will occur. Valley winds could be around 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 25-35 mph.

By the mid-week, temperatures may break records as they move closer to the mid 80s.