Northern California Storm Watch: School closures, delays due to snow

Thursday will see scattered rain showers in the valley and nearly constant snow in the Sierra.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California isn't done with winter weather just yet...

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see snow levels dip again, this time even lower. Expecting accumulating snow well into the foothills, as low as about 500 feet in elevation. Exactly how low the snow will go is still uncertain, but winter weather-related travel impacts are likely for most places outside of the valley.

Temperatures across the region will struggle to reach 50 degrees. A high temperature of 48 is expected in Sacramento, very chilly compared to the average high of 63 for this time of year.

Thunderstorms are a possibility Thursday as well, bringing brief downpours, hail, gusty winds and lightning.

Heavier rain and snow move in Thursday night and into Friday along with cold temperatures.

Watches, Warnings, and Advisories in effect:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Sierra and Foothills, along with other areas through noon Friday.

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

STORM RESOURCES:

Chain Controls

Interstate 80

Chains are required in both directions from Alta to the Nevada State Line



Highway 50

Chains are required in both directions from Placerville to Meyers

School Closures

Camino Union School District

All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.

Gold Oak Union School District

All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.

Pollock Pines Elementary School District

All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.

Silver Fork School District

All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.

School Delays

El Dorado Union High School District

Union Mine High School, El Dorado High School and Independence High School are in a two-hour late start. buses will use alternative "satellite stops" due to weather.

Traffic

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

Sacramento Valley traffic from Waze (zoom in to where you want to go):

Power Outages

SMUD outages can be found HERE.

Roseville Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Lodi Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Click HERE for more ABC10 weather maps.

