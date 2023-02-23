Northern California Storm Watch: School closures, delays due to snow

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California isn't done with winter weather just yet...
Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see snow levels dip again, this time even lower. Expecting accumulating snow well into the foothills, as low as about 500 feet in elevation. Exactly how low the snow will go is still uncertain, but winter weather-related travel impacts are likely for most places outside of the valley.
Thursday will see scattered rain showers in the valley and nearly constant snow in the Sierra.
Temperatures across the region will struggle to reach 50 degrees. A high temperature of 48 is expected in Sacramento, very chilly compared to the average high of 63 for this time of year.
Thunderstorms are a possibility Thursday as well, bringing brief downpours, hail, gusty winds and lightning.
Heavier rain and snow move in Thursday night and into Friday along with cold temperatures.
Watches, Warnings, and Advisories in effect:
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Sierra and Foothills, along with other areas through noon Friday.
Maps
Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:
STORM RESOURCES:
► RESOURCES | Helpful information and emergency resources to get you through this storm
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the ABC10 Today newsletter
Chain Controls
Interstate 80
- Chains are required in both directions from Alta to the Nevada State Line
Highway 50
- Chains are required in both directions from Placerville to Meyers
School Closures
Camino Union School District
- All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.
Gold Oak Union School District
- All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.
Pollock Pines Elementary School District
- All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.
Silver Fork School District
- All sites are closed Thursday due to the weather.
School Delays
El Dorado Union High School District
- Union Mine High School, El Dorado High School and Independence High School are in a two-hour late start. buses will use alternative "satellite stops" due to weather.
Traffic
Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.
Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.
Sacramento Valley traffic from Waze (zoom in to where you want to go):
Power Outages
PG&E power outages:
SMUD outages can be found HERE.
Roseville Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.
Lodi Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.
Click HERE for more ABC10 weather maps.
