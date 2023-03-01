Northern California winter storm resources | Maps, Links, What to know

An atmospheric river storm hit Northern California and is expected to bring more rain through the week. Multiple feet of snow is forecast in the Sierra.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong storm arrives Wednesday and continues through the end of the workweek, with another significant storm this weekend. Flooding will continue to be a concern throughout this time as rivers and streams will not have much time to recede before additional rain arrives.

The ABC10 team has created a resource guide to help you prepare.

You can find updates on the weather

Weather

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

National Weather Service's Sacramento radar:

Traffic

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Power Outages

SMUD outages can be found

ISO Notices,

for more ABC10 weather maps.

Flooding

Know the lingo:

A flood watch or flash flood watch means there is a possibility of flooding or a flash flood in your area.

A flood warning means a flood is occurring or will likely occur soon. If you are advised to evacuate, do so immediately.

A flash flood warning means a flash flood is occurring. Seek higher ground immediately; do not wait for instructions.

What to do before a flood occurs:

There are a couple key steps you can take if you are anticipating flooding in your area. First, it’s important to understand your risk for floods. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center to know flood risks near your home. If you’re preparing for a flood, you should also make a plan for your household and pets. Flood damages can get expensive, so be sure to purchase or renew your flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover flooding.

Finally, keep important documents in a waterproof container and move valuables to higher levels. Need more information?

What should you know if you live behind a levee during a flood watch or flood warning?

American Society of Civil Engineers’ “So, You Live Behind a Levee! Brochure” will help you protect your home during a potential flood.

What to do to protect your property from flooding:

Sacramento County has a list of recommendations to prepare your home for a flood,

Elevate the furnace, water heater, and electric panel in your home if you live in an area that has a high flood risk. Consider installing "check valves" to prevent flood water from backing up into the drains of your home. If feasible, construct barriers to stop floodwater from entering the building and seal walls in basements with waterproofing compounds. Property insurance does not typically cover flood damage. Talk to your insurance provider about your policy and consider if you need additional coverage. Prepare a portable kit of emergency supplies in case you have to evacuate. Familiarize yourself with the terms that are used to identify a thunderstorm hazard, including understanding the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning. Be prepared to evacuate. If time allows, bring in outside furniture and move your valuables to higher places in your home. Unplug electrical appliances, moving them to higher levels, if possible. However, do not touch an electric appliance if you are wet or standing in water. If you have a car, fill the gas tank in case you have to evacuate.

If your home floods:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says one inch of flooding can cause $25,000 worth of damage. That's when you should file a claim with flood insurance. General flood insurance is done through the National Flood Insurance Program, which is run by FEMA. When people get insurance from the government program, it will take 30 days to go into effect. Learn more

If you aren't covered by flood insurance, you can prepare by taking a home inventory. State Farm Insurance told ABC10 when it comes to checking out damage to a home or car, safety should always come first. When you are able, you should document any damage by taking photos or videos. This will help make filing an insurance claim faster and easier. For tips on what type of damage you should document,

Staying safe from floods:

"Turn around, don't drown." Safety officials are urging drivers to be cautious and listen to warnings before taking a chance on the road in dangerous conditions, including flooding. Officials tell us you should always avoid driving through standing water because you won't know how deep the water is or how fast it's moving. If you are out on the road, have an alternate travel route plan and don't drive around barricades. If you see street flooding, you should call 311 to report. Over the weekend, fire crews already made dozens of water rescues. Find out more

What to do after a flood

The Ready Campaign has guidance for what to do after a flood.

Pay attention to authorities for information and instructions. Return home only when authorities say it is safe. Avoid driving except in emergencies. Wear heavy work gloves, protective clothing and boots during clean up and use appropriate face coverings or masks if cleaning mold or other debris. People with asthma and other lung conditions and/or immune suppression should not enter buildings with indoor water leaks or mold growth that can be seen or smelled. Children should not take part in disaster cleanup work. Be aware that snakes and other animals may be in your house. Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. Turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock if it is safe to do so. Avoid wading in floodwater, which can be contaminated and contain dangerous debris. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water. Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Flood maps and resources:

State of Emergencies in place:

Sand Bags:

Follow these organizations and resources for the latest updates:

The City of Sacramento

Sacramento County

Reclamation District 1000

National Weather Service Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento Police Department

Sacramento County Department of Water Resources

Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES)

SMUD

Caltrans for road information:

California Highway Patrol:

California DWR

Placer County Sheriff

Placer County

City of Stockton

GO DEEPER: When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing climate. It's a future we can't avoid, but we can learn from the past and prepare. ABC10's team of meteorologists investigated the topic, answering questions like: What exactly is a megaflood? Can our infrastructure withstand it?

STORM RESOURCES:

