Numbers Fire: Maps, Road Closures, Evacuation Information

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — The Numbers Fire burning in western Nevada continues to grow out of control with approximately 20,500 acres burned in 48 hours with 0% containment, according to Nevada Fire.

The fire ignited on June 6 in the Pinenut Mountains southeast of Gardnerville, Nevada. Massive black plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen all the way in Reno, some 70 miles away. The fire broke out on land managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Extreme fire conditions have fueled the blaze since it first flared up and Wednesday’s conditions do not give firefighters any breaks. Hot, dry weather is expected again with winds up to 30 mph. Calfire aircraft have been assisting Nevada fire crews with airdrops.

More than 300 homes are being threatened by the fire. No injuries have been reported, but at least one home has been destroyed, Nevada fire officials said. A reporter with KRNV says 10 to 12 outbuildings have also been destroyed.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, who’s also helping battle the blaze, some residents asked to evacuate in the Blue Bird and Out our Way areas have been allowed to return home. Pinenut 2 Road remains closed.

