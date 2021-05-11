1 of 2 officers shot in San Luis Obispo dies, gunman killed

The wounded officer has been hospitalized in stable condition.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Authorities say a police officer has been killed and another wounded by a gunman who was then killed by police in San Luis Obispo, California.

Police say shots were fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday as officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the Central Coast city.

The wounded officer was hospitalized in stable condition. City Manager Derek Johnson calls the shooting “a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community." Details of the shooting and the identities of the officers and the gunman weren't immediately released.

