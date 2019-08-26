LOS ANGELES — Evacuation orders have been lifted near Los Angeles as a brush fire in the area restricts freeway access.

Residents of a Glendale neighborhood were allowed back home Monday night. The fire closed nearby freeways and sent smoke into the air that was visible from Dodger Stadium.

No injuries or structure damage had been reported as a result of the Sunday fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. California Highway Patrol has closed the 134 Freeway and the 2 Freeway, and recommended people take the 210, 110 or 5 freeways instead, KNBC-TV reported.

LA fire officials HAD said the blaze was stopped in all directions, had burned roughly 145,200 square yards and was 25% contained.

About 100 homes were evacuated, according to the news station.

Three helicopters were dropping water on the blaze, according to the fire department. The fire had been burning up a hill and moving toward homes.

The fire is less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Dodger Stadium, where people at a Sunday game could see smoke.

