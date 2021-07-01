Investigation opened after Olivehurst man found dead under suspicious circumstances

Detectives were called out to the home to conduct a welfare check after the man’s neighbor called saying she had not seen him “for several months.”

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Authorities in Yuba County are investigating after a man was found dead in a home in Olivehurst on Wednesday.

Detectives were called out to the home, located in the 4400 block of Fleming Way, to conduct a welfare check after the man’s neighbor called saying she had not seen him “for several months” and that his cats were inside with no indication that anyone had been coming to care for them.

Detectives and workers with animal care services responded to the home to check on the man. Officers knocked on the door but got no response. Authorities said they went around to the back and through a sliding glass door where they could see a body in “an advanced state of decomposition.”

Three cats were also recovered from the home. Two survived and one was dead. Detectives say a large food dispenser was also present, and it appeared the animals had access to food for a substantial amount of time.

Few details about the scene have been released, but detectives say, based on suspicious circumstances at the home, an investigation has been opened.

The identity of the victim and a possible cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777.

