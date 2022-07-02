Evacuation order lifted following structure fires in Olivehurst

According to Russ Brown, Yuba County Office of Emergency Services public information officer, four structures burned.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba County Office of Emergency Services has announced that an evacuation order has been lifted for an area in Olivehurst that was impacted by structure fires. An evacuation warning has also been lifted.

According to a Facebook post from Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the area impacted was between 7th and 11th Avenues, and the train tracks to Highway 65/70.

An Evacuation Order is issued for Zone OLI-E026 in Olivehurst due to structure fires. Please get to safety quickly. That... Posted by Yuba County Office of Emergency Services on Saturday, July 2, 2022

Officials add that forward progress has stopped and those who have been displaced can go to a shelter set up at Yuba County Health and Human Services.

