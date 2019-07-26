TURLOCK, Calif. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a truck slammed into an ambulance in Turlock Thursday night. The ambulance was taking a bicyclist, who had just been hit by a car, to the hospital when the crash occurred.

According to Turlock Police, a bicyclist in his 60s was hit while riding near the intersection of N. Olive and E. Hawkeye Avenues just before 9:15 p.m. The 19-year-old driver stayed on scene to talk with police and is cooperating with the investigation. An ambulance arrived to take the bicyclist, who was injured in the crash, to the hospital.

Due to the severity of the bicyclist's injuries, E.M.S and two Turlock Firefighters rode along. Less than 20 minutes after the original crash, the ambulance was hit by a truck so hard it rolled over onto its side. Multiple people in the ambulance were injured.

A second ambulance later arrived to take the bicyclist to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the ambulance was driving on W. Monte Vista Avenue with its lights and siren on when a 62-year-old man driving a Toyota truck hit the ambulance while driving on N. Golden State Boulevard.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and all those involved in these two collisions. I am proud of our community and their willingness to get involved to assist their first responders when resources were stretched thin," Turlock Police Chief Ninus Amirfar said in a press release. "Their assistance allowed officers, firefighters, and E.M.S. personnel to focus their attention on helping those injured.”

Police have not said if the driver of the Toyota will face any charges.

