One teen found, another still missing from Knights Landing

Julia Sterrett, the still missing teenage, is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif. — One of the two teen girls missing out of Knights Landing, in Yolo County has been found safe, but deputies say they are still searching for the other.

Isabella "Bella" Romero-Eddy, 14, and Julia Sterrett, 16, were last seen on March 24. On Monday, March 29, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office announced that Isbella was been found safe.

Sterrett, who investigators say may also go by the last name Romero, was believed to have been trying to get a ride to Los Angeles, Isabella’s mother, Lacey Romero, told ABC10.

Sterrett is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sterrett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Yolo Dispatch at 530-666-8282.

