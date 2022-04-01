Southern California deputy DA dies of COVID-19 complications

Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby was widely expected to run again for state office in 2022. Ernby is survived by her husband, Axel.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who ran for state Assembly as a Republican and had recently been vocal about her opposition to California’s vaccine mandates, has died a week after telling friends she was sick with COVID-19.

Ernby’s death was reported Monday by the Orange County Register, which didn’t say when she died. She was 46. Ernby, a Huntington Beach resident, had served for more than a decade as a deputy DA, working primarily on environmental law and consumer protection cases.

She was widely expected to run again for state office in 2022. Ernby is survived by her husband, Axel.

