Southern California deputy DA dies of COVID-19 complications

Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby was widely expected to run again for state office in 2022. Ernby is survived by her husband, Axel.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, who ran for state Assembly as a Republican and had recently been vocal about her opposition to California’s vaccine mandates, has died a week after telling friends she was sick with COVID-19.

Ernby’s death was reported Monday by the Orange County Register, which didn’t say when she died. She was 46. Ernby, a Huntington Beach resident, had served for more than a decade as a deputy DA, working primarily on environmental law and consumer protection cases.  

She was widely expected to run again for state office in 2022. Ernby is survived by her husband, Axel.

Read the full AP story here.

