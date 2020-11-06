Orange County will change mask order after official quit

Residents have railed against the requirement at meetings, while the Orange County Medical Association says using a mask is a small sacrifice to protect others.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Orange County's new interim health officer says he will lift a requirement that residents wear face coverings in public and instead recommend they do so to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The change comes three days after the previous health officer abruptly resigned following threats she received over her order requiring masks as the county allowed more businesses to reopen.

Residents have railed against the requirement at public meetings.

Los Angeles and San Diego counties have similar requirements.

The head of the Orange County Medical Association says using a mask is a small sacrifice to protect others.