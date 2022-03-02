Police arrest naked man after shooting inside Greyhound bus

The name of the 43-years-old woman killed hasn't been released. Other victims injured in the shooting include an 11-year-old girl and a 25-year-old pregnant woman.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Authorities say a 21-year-old Sacramento man opened fire on a Greyhound bus in Oroville, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a nearby Walmart.

The bus, which was headed for Los Angeles, stopped at a convenience store. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday during a press conference Asaahdi Coleman started shooting randomly as people exited the bus. He said the man showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior."

At least 12 shots were fired. The name of the 43-years-old woman killed hasn't been released.

Other victims injured in the shooting include an 11-year-old girl, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, a 38-year-old man, and a 32-year-old man.

Coleman was not in legal possession of the gun based on a prior charge as a youth. Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which also had a bullet hole through the windshield.

Coleman is scheduled to be in court on Friday for formal charges.

