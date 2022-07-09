Outage Updates | California ISO requesting emergency energy as heat wave persists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) began requesting emergency energy around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as the state's power grid faces rotating blackouts for the third consecutive day this week.
Just two hours after issuing an Energy Emergency Alert 1, California ISO issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 to residents across the state.
It means utilities customers are strongly urged to follow the state's Flex Alert energy conservation program from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to help prevent the need for rotating blackouts.
Energy Emergency Alerts reached level 3 Tuesday, and among those who suffered power outages included up to 12,000 customers in Yolo County, about 1,400 customers in Lodi and close to 4,000 in West Sacramento.
"Last night showed us that we're facing very serious (power) grid conditions that require a serious response," said California ISO president and CEO Elliot Mainzer. "Today, with the heat and high demand for power continuing, we are facing another challenging day for the grid."
Outage Resources:
Here's a map of California statewide outages using data from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE).
Officials are asking Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:
- Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees
- Use major appliances, including:
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
- Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows
They're also asking Californians to do the following between 4-9 p.m.
- Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
- Avoid using major appliances
- Turn off all unnecessary lights