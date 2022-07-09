Outage Updates | California ISO requesting emergency energy as heat wave persists

California's ISO issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 around 1:30 p.m., warning of potential energy blackouts for the third consecutive day this week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) began requesting emergency energy around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as the state's power grid faces rotating blackouts for the third consecutive day this week.

Just two hours after issuing an Energy Emergency Alert 1, California ISO issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 to residents across the state.

It means utilities customers are strongly urged to follow the state's Flex Alert energy conservation program from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to help prevent the need for rotating blackouts.

"Last night showed us that we're facing very serious (power) grid conditions that require a serious response," said California ISO president and CEO Elliot Mainzer. "Today, with the heat and high demand for power continuing, we are facing another challenging day for the grid."

Officials are asking Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including:

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

They're also asking Californians to do the following between 4-9 p.m.

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights