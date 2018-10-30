The devastating Carr Fire separated around 343 pets from their owners earlier this year, according to the Carr Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification.

Most pets were left behind because of the fire, but one flame-point Siamese cat was found and reunited with its owner after four years.

Monica Gale, the owner, said that her cat Sambooko was primarily an outdoor cat that was hard to bring in when she went to move a few miles away.

Gale said she left food with her neighbor to hopefully care for him if he came back around. Gale said her neighbor saw him occasionally, but sightings became few and far between and they presumed that Sambooko was dead.

Gale said that she is impressed with the efforts that the rescue group put into finding and returning her cat.

“I am just wanting to give him a good home again after everything he has been through,” Gale said

The Carr Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification, a group of volunteers, have been working hard to reunite as many pets as possible, according to Robin Bray, the director of the rescue team.

“We do it because each reunification brings joy to all of us, volunteers,” Bray said. “Most of us got involved because we are animal lovers and know how it would feel if we lost our pet.”

So far, this all-volunteer group has been able to reunite 81 cats with their owners.

Bray said that Sambooko was microchipped, so they were able to find his owner more easily than the other 80 pets.

“It would sure be a lot easier if people microchipped their pets,” Bray said.

If you lost your pet in the Carr Fire or would like to find out how you can help reunite owners with pets, reach out to the Carr Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification at carrfirepets.robin@gmail.com.

