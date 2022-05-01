x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

7,120 PG&E customers still without power since around Christmas

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said Wednesday that Jan. 11 is the estimated time of restoration for people living in the Sierra.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced Friday that they estimate around 7,120 customers remain without power.

Here is a breakdown of how many people are without power in the four counties of PG&E’s Sierra Division:

  • Nevada County: 4,463
  • Placer County: 1,282
  • Nevada County: 4,463
  • Sierra County: 255

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said Wednesday that Jan. 11 is the estimated time of restoration for people living in the Sierra who lost power during the Christmas weekend storms.

"To be clear, many customers will be restored earlier, but we wanted to share this Jan. 11 estimated time of restoration (ETOR) date to give customers a line of sight into the next period of time," McFarland said in a statement. 

Related: Some PG&E customers may be without power for more than 2 weeks after winter storm causes outages

PG&E said Friday that they have over 250 crews working to get power back on in the impacted areas.

They also announced the opening of PG&E’s Community Resource Center in the varies counties. Below is a breakdown of the centers open:

El Dorado County

Nevada County

 Placer County

Sierra County  

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch: Habits you have that prevent you from a good night's sleep | Health Beat with Brea Love

In Other News

How Lake Oroville's hydropower is reducing California's carbon emissions