7,120 PG&E customers still without power since around Christmas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced Friday that they estimate around 7,120 customers remain without power.

Here is a breakdown of how many people are without power in the four counties of PG&E’s Sierra Division:

Nevada County: 4,463

Placer County: 1,282

Sierra County: 255

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said Wednesday that Jan. 11 is the estimated time of restoration for people living in the Sierra who lost power during the Christmas weekend storms.

"To be clear, many customers will be restored earlier, but we wanted to share this Jan. 11 estimated time of restoration (ETOR) date to give customers a line of sight into the next period of time," McFarland said in a statement.

PG&E said Friday that they have over 250 crews working to get power back on in the impacted areas.

They also announced the opening of PG&E’s Community Resource Center in the varies counties. Below is a breakdown of the centers open:

El Dorado County

Garden Valley Grab N Go pickup location - Garden Valley Grange Hall; 4940 Marshall Rd. opens at 10:00 am

Nevada County

Nevada City – Madelyn Helling Library; 980 Maidu Way. Opens at 8:00 am

Alta Sierra – Grab n Go pickup location only at The Alta Sierra Clubhouse; 11897 Tammy Way, opens at 8:00 a.m.

Placer County

Sierra County

Downieville – Downieville Community Hall; 327 Main St., opens at 8:00 am

PG&E’s Community Resource Centers are open to provide onsite charging for personal devices, medical devices, battery chargers, blankets, water, snacks & access to Wi-Fi for customers. Info for locations and hours of operation here: https://t.co/F8DWd8luZW or call 1-800-743-5000. pic.twitter.com/O1DUQmUgls — PG&E for Sacramento and the Sierra Foothills (@PGE_SactoSierra) January 7, 2022