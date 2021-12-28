About 60,000 PG&E customers still without power in the Sierra

About 60,000 PG&E customers are without power Monday in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra Counties.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif — Pacific Gas and Electric [PG&E] reports about 60,000 customers are still without power as storms move through the Northern California area.

PG&E said in an update Tuesday morning that the customers impacted are in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties.

"This storm hit PG&E’s Sierra Division hard and this is an all hands on deck situation," PG&E said in a press release.

They add they have brought in crews from other areas to help restore power. Damage to PG&E equipment has been described as extensive with fallen trees blocking roads preventing crews from fixing 123 different damaged sites. 50 of the damaged sites are in Auburn, 44 are in Placerville and 29 are in Grass Valley.

Outage impact by county

Placer County: 9,800 customers without power

El Dorado County: - 21,000 customers without power

Sierra County: 1,300 customers without power

Nevada County: 28,000 customers without power

Outage impact by city

Grass Valley: 19,000 customers without power

Nevada City: 8,000 customers without power

Placerville: 6,100 customers without power

Pollock Pines: 4,200 customers without power

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

PG&E's outage map shows power outages along I-80 in parts of Applegate and Colfax all the way up to Nevada City. Additional outages are affecting customers near Highway 50 near Placerville

According to the map, PG&E crews are investigating the cause of the outage, but many of the areas do not give an estimated time that power will be restored.

#SAFETY ADVISORY: Snow and/or tree branches could be hiding a downed power line. Assume all wires are energized and extremely dangerous. Don't try to move it—keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines to 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. https://t.co/AtfOIBPa6A pic.twitter.com/EbenFXoHQn — PG&E for Sacramento and the Sierra Foothills (@PGE_SactoSierra) December 28, 2021

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update

STORM RESOURCES:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter