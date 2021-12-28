About 60,000 PG&E customers still without power in the Sierra

GRASS VALLEY, Calif — Pacific Gas and Electric [PG&E] reports about 60,000 customers are still without power as storms move through the Northern California area.
PG&E said in an update Tuesday morning that the customers impacted are in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties.
"This storm hit PG&E’s Sierra Division hard and this is an all hands on deck situation," PG&E said in a press release.
They add they have brought in crews from other areas to help restore power. Damage to PG&E equipment has been described as extensive with fallen trees blocking roads preventing crews from fixing 123 different damaged sites. 50 of the damaged sites are in Auburn, 44 are in Placerville and 29 are in Grass Valley.
Outage impact by county
Placer County: 9,800 customers without power
El Dorado County: - 21,000 customers without power
Sierra County: 1,300 customers without power
Nevada County: 28,000 customers without power
Outage impact by city
Grass Valley: 19,000 customers without power
Nevada City: 8,000 customers without power
Placerville: 6,100 customers without power
Pollock Pines: 4,200 customers without power
Resources
- To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter
- To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report
PG&E's outage map shows power outages along I-80 in parts of Applegate and Colfax all the way up to Nevada City. Additional outages are affecting customers near Highway 50 near Placerville
According to the map, PG&E crews are investigating the cause of the outage, but many of the areas do not give an estimated time that power will be restored.
View PG&E's outage map for the latest update
STORM RESOURCES:
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter