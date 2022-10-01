Over 400 customers still without power Nevada, Sierra and Placer counties | PG&E Update

Pacific Gas & Electric said Tuesday afternoon that over 400 customers are still without power in the Sierra Division following late December winter storms.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric spokesperson Megan McFarland said Tuesday that over 400 customers remain without power following late December winter storms.

Many customers in the Sierra lost power around Christmas with as many as 60,000 customers without power at times. As of Jan. 11, the majority of those without power are in Nevada County.

Here is a breakdown of the outages by county:

Nevada County: 327

Sierra County: 143

Placer County: 1

McFarland said El Dorado County is fully restored.

ABC10 previously reported that PG&E said Jan. 11 is the estimated time of restoration for people living in the Sierra who lost power.

McFarland said although power remains out, she spoke with one of the superintendents from the sierra division who is hopeful that all but about 17 customers in Nevada county will have their power back by the end of Tuesday, Jan. 11.

McFarland expressed gratitude for the PG&E crews who have worked over 16 hours to restore power to those impacted.