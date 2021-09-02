Tuolumne County Sheriff's performs 'heroic' rescue

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's office thanked the law enforcement agencies that helped with the rescue, 'Your bravery, dedication and persistence saved a life.'

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A man was saved by law enforcement after attempting to jump off a bridge early Monday morning in Tuolomne County.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said they got a tip about a man threatening to jump off a local bridge just after midnight, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies found the man's car near the Parrots Ferry Bridge at around 3 a.m., but the man was nowhere to be found. Law enforcement found the man at about 10 a.m. standing on the Parrotts Ferry Bridge.

Corporal Long with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office attempted to talk the man down from the bridge for about 10 minutes, according to the Facebook post. When he tried to jump from the bridge, Cpl. Long caught the man through the railing on the bridge and "was able to hold the man as he dangled for approximately 30 seconds," the post says.

Cpl. Long was able to pull the man back to safety with the help of other law enforcement officers. The man was taken to a hospital with no injuries.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office thanked all of the law enforcement agencies and personnel that helped with the rescue today.

"Your bravery, dedication and persistence saved a life."

Mental Health Resources

Services: Provides mental health resources and 24-hour crisis line.

Phone: (209) 533-7000

Services: Provides support groups and educational classes for people with mental illness, family members and the general public.

Phone: (209) 586-9351

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

