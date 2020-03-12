Vallejo police search for man accused of recording women in public restrooms

Vallejo police said the "peeping tom" is suspected of recording women in the same business twice, but did not say the name of the store.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Vallejo police are asking the public to identify a man who is accused of recording women while they're using public restrooms.

Police said the "peeping tom" is suspected of recording women in the same business on two occasions but did not say the store's name.

The first time was on Oct. 26, police said. A woman was using the bathroom when she noticed a cell phone appearing from the stall next to hers. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The second instance took place on Dec. 1. A different woman noticed the same thing; a cell phone appeared from the neighboring bathroom stall. The suspect was again confronted when he was photographed before fleeing the scene before police arrived again.

Police said those who think they have been victims or know who the suspect is should call 707-917-4123.

